La. Tech squares off against Jackson St.

Jackson State (0-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (0-1) Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State…

Jackson State (0-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (0-1)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Louisiana Tech look to bounce back from losses. Jackson State fell 71-47 at Illinois in its last outing. Louisiana Tech lost 93-64 to Alabama in its most recent game.

LAST MEETING: Louisiana Tech put up 85 and came away with a 27-point win over Jackson St. when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.1 points per game last year. The Bulldogs offense scored 73.4 points per matchup en route to a 9-3 record against non-CUSA competition. Jackson State went 0-5 against non-conference schools in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.