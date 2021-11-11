CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » La. Tech squares off…

La. Tech squares off against Jackson St.

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jackson State (0-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (0-1)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Louisiana Tech look to bounce back from losses. Jackson State fell 71-47 at Illinois in its last outing. Louisiana Tech lost 93-64 to Alabama in its most recent game.

LAST MEETING: Louisiana Tech put up 85 and came away with a 27-point win over Jackson St. when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.1 points per game last year. The Bulldogs offense scored 73.4 points per matchup en route to a 9-3 record against non-CUSA competition. Jackson State went 0-5 against non-conference schools in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up