La. Tech plays NC State

Louisiana Tech (4-1) vs. North Carolina State (4-1)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech and North Carolina State both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs are coming off of home victories in their last game. North Carolina State earned a 65-57 win over Texas Southern on Sunday, while Louisiana Tech won easily 96-74 over ULM on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron has averaged 20.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Casey Morsell has put up 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Kenneth Lofton Jr. has averaged 14.6 points and 10.2 rebounds while Keaston Willis has put up 14.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.DOMINANT DEREON: Seabron has connected on 11.1 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70.6 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Louisiana Tech’s Willis has attempted 37 3-pointers and connected on 48.6 percent of them, and is 15 of 25 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: North Carolina State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State has committed a turnover on just 14.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all ACC teams. The Wolfpack have turned the ball over only 10.2 times per game this season.

