Koroma scores 17 to lift Cal Poly over Westcliff 86-53

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Alimamy Koroma had 17 points as Cal Poly easily beat Westcliff 86-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Jacob Davison had 14 points for Cal Poly. Julien Franklin added 10 points. Kyle Colvin had seven rebounds.

Joshua Harrison had 13 points for the Warriors. Abdul Abdullah added nine rebounds.

