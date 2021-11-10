CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Koroma scores 17 to lift Cal Poly over Westcliff 86-53

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:07 AM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Alimamy Koroma had 17 points as Cal Poly easily beat Westcliff 86-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Jacob Davison had 14 points for Cal Poly. Julien Franklin added 10 points. Kyle Colvin had seven rebounds.

Joshua Harrison had 13 points for the Warriors. Abdul Abdullah added nine rebounds.

