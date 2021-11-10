CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Kensmil lifts Stephen F.…

Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over LSU-Alexandria 82-73

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Stephen F. Austin defeated LSU-Alexandria 82-73 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Kensmil hit 9 of 12 shots.

Roti Ware had 18 points for Stephen F. Austin. Calvin Solomon added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Jakemin Abney had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Generals. AJ Rainey added 14 points. Christian Coleman had 14 points and four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up