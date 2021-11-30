CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Kalkbrenner leads Creighton past North Dakota St. 80-55

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 11:50 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 17 points and three blocks as Creighton easily beat North Dakota State 80-55 on Tuesday night.

Arthur Kaluma had 11 points for Creighton (7-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Ryan Nembhard added 10 points and six assists. Alex O’Connell had 10 points.

Dezmond McKinney had 13 points for the Bison (4-3). Rocky Kreuser added 12 points. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had 10 points.

