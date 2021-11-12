Jones, Manon lead Cornell past Lafayette 90-85

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Jones and Chris Manon scored 19 points apiece as Cornell narrowly beat Lafayette 90-85 on…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Jones and Chris Manon scored 19 points apiece as Cornell narrowly beat Lafayette 90-85 on Friday night.

Keller Boothby added 12 points for the Big Red, while Sarju Patel and Greg Dolan each had 10. Manon and Patel each grabbed six rebounds.

Tyrone Perry scored a career-high 25 points for the Leopards (0-2). Leo O’Boyle added 19 points. Neal Quinn had 19 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

