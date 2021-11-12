CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Jones, Manon lead Cornell…

Jones, Manon lead Cornell past Lafayette 90-85

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 10:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Jones and Chris Manon scored 19 points apiece as Cornell narrowly beat Lafayette 90-85 on Friday night.

Keller Boothby added 12 points for the Big Red, while Sarju Patel and Greg Dolan each had 10. Manon and Patel each grabbed six rebounds.

Tyrone Perry scored a career-high 25 points for the Leopards (0-2). Leo O’Boyle added 19 points. Neal Quinn had 19 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Obituary: Alan Paller

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up