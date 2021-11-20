CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Jack scores 18 to carry Buffalo past Rider 87-65

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 7:33 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 19 points and Maceo Jack registered 18 points as Buffalo rolled past Rider 87-65 on Saturday.

Keishawn Brewton added 12 points and Josh Mballa had seven rebounds for Buffalo (2-1).

Corey McKeithan had 13 points for the Broncs (2-3). Dwight Murray Jr. and Allen Powell each had 10 points.

