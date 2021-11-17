CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
IUPUI hopes to end skid vs UTSA

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 9:15 AM

IUPUI (0-4) vs. UTSA (2-2)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against UTSA. IUPUI is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. UTSA is coming off a 78-64 home win against Denver in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: IUPUI’s B.J. Maxwell, Bobby Harvey and Azariah Seay have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Jaguars scoring this season.MIGHTY MAXWELL: Maxwell has connected on 23.8 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Roadrunners. UTSA has 24 assists on 69 field goals (34.8 percent) across its past three outings while IUPUI has assists on 31 of 50 field goals (62 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: IUPUI has averaged only 48.3 points per game over its last five games. The Jaguars are giving up 61 points per game over that span.

