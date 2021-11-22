Indiana puts streak on line vs Jackson St.

Jackson State (0-4) vs. Indiana (4-0) Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks…

Jackson State (0-4) vs. Indiana (4-0)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it faces Jackson State. Jackson State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Indiana is coming off a 76-44 win at home over Louisiana-Lafayette in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana’s Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp have collectively scored 34 percent of all Hoosiers points this season.JUMPING FOR JACKSON-DAVIS: Across four appearances this year, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has shot 60.5 percent.

TWO STREAKS: Jackson State has scored 61.3 points per game and allowed 74.5 over its four-game road losing streak. Indiana is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 57.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hoosiers. Indiana has 48 assists on 85 field goals (56.5 percent) across its past three outings while Jackson State has assists on 44 of 77 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Indiana defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 30.3 percent, the lowest mark in Division I. Jackson State has allowed opponents to shoot 47.4 percent through four games (ranking the Tigers 301st).

