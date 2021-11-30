CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Ighodaro lifts Marquette past Jackson St. 83-54

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 11:49 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Oso Ighodaro recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Marquette to an 83-54 win over Jackson State on Tuesday night.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 11 points for Marquette (7-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Justin Lewis added seven rebounds. Kur Kuath had 8 points and five blocks.

Jayveous McKinnis had 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers (1-6). Chance Moore added 11 points. Terence Lewis II had nine rebounds.

