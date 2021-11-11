Idaho goes for first win vs George Fox

George Fox vs. Idaho (0-1) ICCU Arena, Moscow, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho Vandals are set…

George Fox vs. Idaho (0-1)

ICCU Arena, Moscow, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho Vandals are set to battle the Bruins of Division III George Fox. Idaho lost 95-89 in overtime loss at home against Long Beach State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho went 0-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Vandals offense scored 55 points per contest in those three contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.