Idaho goes for first win vs George Fox

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

George Fox vs. Idaho (0-1)

ICCU Arena, Moscow, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho Vandals are set to battle the Bruins of Division III George Fox. Idaho lost 95-89 in overtime loss at home against Long Beach State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho went 0-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Vandals offense scored 55 points per contest in those three contests.

