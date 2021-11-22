THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Huge first half leads Florida State past Missouri 81-58

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 11:08 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Polite scored 14 points to lead four in double figures and Florida State blew past Missouri 81-58 on Monday night in the championship game of the Jacksonville Classic.

Polite made 6 of 9 shots from the field and 2 of 3 3-pointers. Cam’Ron Fletcher added 12 points and Malik Osborne and Matthew Cleveland scored 10 each. Osborne had a game-high seven rebounds.

Florida State (4-1) led 16-10 with 12:38 remaining in the first half before blowing the game wide open. The Seminoles went on an 11-0 run the next four minutes on the way to a 44-23 halftime lead. The Seminoles shot 64% in the first half and forced 13 turnovers.

Missouri got as close as 20 points, 56-36, with 13:10 remaining in the game but the Seminoles extended their lead to 79-51 with 2:13 to go.

Amari Davis scored 14 points for the Tigers (3-2) and Kobe Brown had 13.

Florida State finished at 61% from the field and Missouri shot 38%.

