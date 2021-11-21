Howard’s triple-double leads No. 19 Kentucky women 92-47

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had the third triple-double in Kentucky history to lead the 19th-ranked Wildcats to a…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had the third triple-double in Kentucky history to lead the 19th-ranked Wildcats to a 92-47 win over Winthrop on Sunday.

Howard scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists — plus five steals — for the first UK triple-double since Makayla Epps (21-11-12) on Nov. 18, 2015, as the Wildcats (3-1) bounced back from a loss at top 10 Indiana.

Dre’una Edwards added 20 points and Robyn Benton 14 among the five Kentucky players in double figures.

Jaelyn Royal scored 11 to lead Winthrop (0-4). Myra Strickland had 10.

An 11-0 run late in the first quarter, with five different payers scoring, put Kentucky up 25-6. Winthrop got within 11 by the end of the quarter but early in the second a 16-0 run wrapped it up.

Kentucky scored 36 points off 28 Winthrop turnovers.

