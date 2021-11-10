CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Horne scores 28 to lead Tulsa past Northwestern St. 82-75

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 10:55 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeriah Horne matched his career high with 28 points as Tulsa topped Northwestern State 82-75 on Wednesday night.

Sam Griffin had 17 points for Tulsa (1-0). Darien Jackson added 13 points and seven rebounds. Rey Idowu had eight rebounds. Horne made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Kendal Coleman scored a career-high 22 points for the Demons (0-2). Cedric Garrett added 18 points and eight rebounds. Brian White had 10 points.

