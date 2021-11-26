HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Horne scores 17 to lead Tulsa past UALR 77-63

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 10:27 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeriah Horne had 17 points as Tulsa beat Little Rock 77-63 on Friday night.

Rey Idowu finished with 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (4-2). Sam Griffin added 14 points and Darien Jackson scored 12.

DeAntoni Gordon led the Trojans (4-3) with 17 points. Marko Andric added 10 points.

