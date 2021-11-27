HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Holt, House carry High Point past Chowan 90-60

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 5:16 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Alex Holt and Jaden House scored 17 points apiece as High Point rolled past Chowan 90-60 on Saturday.

Holt shot 8 for 10 from the floor. John-Michael Wright added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Panthers (3-3). Zach Austin scored 11.

Jay Estime had 10 points to lead the Hawks.

