Haymon leads Northern Arizona over Benedictine Mesa 97-48

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 11:43 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Keith Haymon scored 21 points and Nik Mains added 20 points as Northern Arizona romped past Benedictine Mesa 97-48 on Monday night.

Haymon hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Mains also had three blocks.

Jalen Cone had 12 points and six assists, and Carson Towt added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Northern Arizona (1-2).

Tanner Crawford had nine points for the Redhawks.

