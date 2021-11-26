Hawaii, S. Alabama meet in Las Vegas Classic

South Alabama (4-2) vs. Hawaii (3-1) Las Vegas Classic , Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Alabama (4-2) vs. Hawaii (3-1)

Las Vegas Classic , Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama and Hawaii are set to clash in the Las Vegas Classic. Hawaii earned an 88-80 win over Illinois-Chicago in its most recent game, while South Alabama won 68-67 against San Diego in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jerome Desrosiers is averaging 11.8 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Rainbow Warriors. Complementing Desrosiers is Kamaka Hepa, who is putting up 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Jaguars have been led by Charles Manning Jr., who is averaging 16.2 points.MIGHTY MANNING JR.: Manning has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii has 32 assists on 82 field goals (39 percent) across its previous three games while South Alabama has assists on 39 of 91 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Rainbow Warriors have averaged 26.8 free throws per game.

