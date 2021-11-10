CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Hammond scores 18 to…

Hammond scores 18 to carry UMass Lowell over Rivier 91-55

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Everette Hammond had 18 points as UMass Lowell easily defeated Rivier 91-55 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Hammond shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc.

Justin Faison had 12 points for UMass Lowell. John Hall added 11 points and eight rebounds. Quinton Mincey had 10 points.

Miles Gillette had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Raiders. Pharaoh Davis and Nikolas Pignone added 13 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up