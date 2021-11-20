GW, Wright State meet in Naples

Wright State (1-2) vs. George Washington (1-4) , Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wright State (1-2) vs. George Washington (1-4)

, Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State is taking on George Washington in a postseason game in Naples. George Washington lost 67-56 to UMass Lowell on Friday, while Wright State fell 96-52 against Purdue on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Wright State’s Grant Basile, Tim Finke and Riley Voss have combined to score 41 percent of all Raiders scoring this season.LEAPING FOR LINDO JR.: Ricky Lindo Jr. has connected on 61.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 79.6 possessions per game.

