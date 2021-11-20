CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » GW, Wright State meet…

GW, Wright State meet in Naples

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wright State (1-2) vs. George Washington (1-4)

, Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State is taking on George Washington in a postseason game in Naples. George Washington lost 67-56 to UMass Lowell on Friday, while Wright State fell 96-52 against Purdue on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Wright State’s Grant Basile, Tim Finke and Riley Voss have combined to score 41 percent of all Raiders scoring this season.LEAPING FOR LINDO JR.: Ricky Lindo Jr. has connected on 61.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 79.6 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up