Grand Canyon plays Wyoming

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Wyoming (3-0) vs. Grand Canyon (3-0)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Grand Canyon both look to put winning streaks together . Wyoming beat Washington by five on the road on Thursday. Grand Canyon is coming off a 91-64 win at home against Prairie View on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Grand Canyon’s Gabe McGlothan, Holland Woods and Sean Miller-Moore have combined to account for 40 percent of all Antelopes scoring this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Hunter Maldonado has accounted for 40 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Grand Canyon has scored 76.7 points per game and allowed 56 over a three-game home winning streak.

SECOND CHANCES: Grand Canyon has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 44.2 percent this year. That figure is the fifth-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Wyoming stands at just 24 percent (ranked 262nd).

