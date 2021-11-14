Grambling St. visits NM

Grambling State (0-2) vs. New Mexico (1-1) Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State…

Grambling State (0-2) vs. New Mexico (1-1)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State and New Mexico look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses in their last game. New Mexico lost 87-76 to Colorado on Saturday, while Grambling State fell 88-62 at Texas Tech on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: New Mexico’s Jaelen House has averaged 26 points, five assists and two steals while Jamal Mashburn Jr. has put up 17 points. For the Tigers, Danya Kingsby has averaged 13 points while Tra’Michael Moton has put up 8.5 points.DOMINANT DANYA: Kingsby has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 63.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico is rated second among MWC teams with an average of 87.5 points per game.

