THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » College Basketball » Gordon scores 16 to…

Gordon scores 16 to carry UALR over Northern Illinois 67-60

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — DeAntoni Gordon registered 16 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Northern Illinois 67-60 on Monday.

Nikola Maric had 15 points and seven rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (4-2). Marko Lukic added 11 points and Kevin Osawe had seven rebounds.

Kaleb Thornton had 15 points for the Huskies (1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Zool Kueth added 12 points and Trendon Hankerson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up