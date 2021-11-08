CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Gonzaga gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Dixie St.

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Dixie St. (0-0) vs. Gonzaga (0-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Dixie St. Trailblazers. Dixie St. went 8-13 last year, while Gonzaga ended up 31-1.

PREVIOUSLY: Gonzaga scored 112 points and prevailed by 45 over Dixie St. when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga limited its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 73 points per game last season. The Bulldogs offense put up 92.1 points per matchup on their way to a 14-1 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. Dixie St. went 2-3 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

