Godwin scores 16 to lead Wofford past Erskine 98-41

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 11:45 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Sam Godwin came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Wofford to a 98-41 win over Erskine on Monday night.

Godwin made 8 of 10 foul shots.

Messiah Jones had 15 points and four blocks for Wofford (2-1). Morgan Safford added 13 points. B.J. Mack had 10 points. Isaiah Bigelow tied a career high with 10 rebounds plus 5 points.

Jaylen Prioleau had 12 points for the Flying Fleet.

