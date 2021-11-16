CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Georgia Southern beats Bob Jones University 103-51

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 10:21 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Andrei Savrasov had 18 points to lead five Georgia Southern players in double figures as the Eagles easily beat Bob Jones University 103-51 on Tuesday night.

Tre Cobbs and Prince Toyambi added 12 points apiece for the Eagles. Kamari Brown and Carlos Curry chipped in 10 points each.

Henry Blair had 15 points for the Bruins. Elijah Cupples added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

