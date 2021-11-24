THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Garcia scores 18 to…

Garcia scores 18 to lift UMass over UMass Lowell 92-81

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 11:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Javohn Garcia came off the bench to score 18 points to carry UMass to a 92-81 win over UMass Lowell on Wednesday night.

Garcia made 9 of 11 free throws.

T.J. Weeks Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds for UMass (4-3). C.J. Kelly added 12 points. Trent Buttrick and Rich Kelly each had 11 points.

Allin Blunt had 18 points for the River Hawks (4-2). Kalil Thomas added 14 points. Gregory Hammond had 11 points and Everette Hammond 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up