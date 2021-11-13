CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Freeman, Castaneda carry Akron…

Freeman, Castaneda carry Akron past Point Park 102-46

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 10:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead five Akron players in double figures as the Zips easily defeated Point Park 102-46 on Saturday night.

Xavier Castaneda added 17 points for the Zips. Ali Ali chipped in 12, Mikal Dawson scored 12 and Aziz Bandaogo had 11. Ali also had nine rebounds.

It was the first time this season Akron scored at least 100 points.

Sherron Schifino had 10 points for the Pioneers. Jagshaanbir Singh Jhawar added three assists for NAIA-member Point Park.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up