Forrest scores 24 to lift FAU past North Dakota 98-79

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:36 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest had 24 points as Florida Atlantic got past North Dakota 98-79 on Saturday night.

Bryan Greenlee had 14 points for Florida Atlantic (3-2). Giancarlo Rosado and Everett Winchester had 11 points.

Caleb Nero scored 23 points for the Fighting Hawks (2-2). Matt Norman and Paul Bruns each had 11 points.

