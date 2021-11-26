FIU puts streak on line vs N. Fla.

North Florida (1-5) vs. Florida International (5-1) Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International…

North Florida (1-5) vs. Florida International (5-1)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it takes on North Florida. North Florida easily beat Webber International by 60 last week. Florida International is coming off a 65-56 win over North Dakota on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida International’s Tevin Brewer, Clevon Brown and Isaiah Banks have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brewer has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Florida International field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 11 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: North Florida has lost its last five road games, scoring 59.4 points, while allowing 77.6 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Ospreys have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Florida International has an assist on 44 of 68 field goals (64.7 percent) across its past three outings while North Florida has assists on 56 of 84 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among CUSA teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

