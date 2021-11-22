FIU plays host to N. Dakota

North Dakota (2-3) vs. Florida International (4-1) Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota…

North Dakota (2-3) vs. Florida International (4-1)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays Florida International in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past Sunday. Florida International won over UNC Greensboro 74-71 in overtime, while North Dakota fell 77-72 to UT Martin.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida International’s Tevin Brewer, Clevon Brown and Isaiah Banks have combined to score 42 percent of all Panthers points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Brewer has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Florida International field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Fighting Hawks. Florida International has 42 assists on 68 field goals (61.8 percent) over its previous three outings while North Dakota has assists on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Florida International defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35.3 percent, the 26th-lowest mark in Division I. North Dakota has allowed opponents to shoot 49.1 percent through five games (ranking the Fighting Hawks 325th).

