Fisher double-double lifts Pepperdine over Idaho St. 65-60

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 1:02 AM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Keith Fisher III had 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Pepperdine to a 65-60 win over Idaho State on Friday night.

Jade’ Smith had 17 points for Pepperdine (1-1). Jan Zidek added 14 points. Mike Mitchell Jr. had 10 points.

Waves leading scorer Houston Mallette (18.0 ppg) had seven points, hitting just one of seven from 3-point range.

Tarik Cool had 13 points for the Bengals (1-1). Robert Ford III added 12 points and six rebounds. Zach Visentin had three assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

