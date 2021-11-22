THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Fiedler scores 30, Rice defeats Evansville 109-104 in 3 OT

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 5:03 PM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Max Fiedler had 30 points and 12 rebounds, Chris Mullins added 25 points and Rice beat Evansville 109-104 in triple overtime on Monday.

Travis Evee added 19 points for Rice (4-1).

Jawaun Newton led the Purple Aces (2-4) with 30 points. Antoine Smith Jr. added 24 points, Noah Frederking scored 16 and Shamar Givance had 12.

