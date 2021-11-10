CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Fidler scores 15 to…

Fidler scores 15 to carry Omaha over Hastings College 67-57

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler registered 15 points as Nebraska Omaha got past the NAIA’s Hastings College 67-57 on Tuesday night.

Marco Smith had 10 points for Nebraska Omaha (1-0). Kyle Luedtke added 10 points. Darrius Hughes had nine points and eight rebounds.

Dashawn Walker had 15 points for the Broncos. TJ Babikir added 12 points. Mathias Nchekwube had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Hastings came as close as 45-43 in the second half before Omaha pulled away.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up