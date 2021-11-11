CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
FAU goes for first win vs Warner

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 5:30 PM

Warner vs. Florida Atlantic (0-1)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Atlantic Owls are set to battle the Royals of NAIA member Warner. Florida Atlantic lost 99-92 on the road against New Mexico in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic went 1-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Owls scored 66.8 points per contest in those five contests.

