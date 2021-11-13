CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Faison, Blunt lift UMass…

Faison, Blunt lift UMass Lowell over Dayton 59-58

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 11:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Justin Faison hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and Allin Blunt sank two free throws with 35 seconds remaining as UMass Lowell edged Dayton 59-58 in nonconference play on Saturday night.

Dayton trailed 56-50 with 3:50 remaining in the game, but Daron Holmes II hit a layup and — following a free throw by the River Hawks’ Max Brooks — Elijah Weaver hit two straight 3-pointers with the second one putting the Flyers on top 58-57 with 1:17 left. UMass Lowell (2-0) missed two shots but grabbed offensive rebounds to maintain possession. Blunt grabbed the second miss and was fouled by Toumani Camara. Weaver turned the ball over and misfired on two 3-pointers in the final 17 seconds.

DaRon Holmes II had 13 points and six blocks for the Flyers (1-1). R.J. Blakney added 12 points and nine rebounds, while reserve Elijah Weaver scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Obituary: Alan Paller

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up