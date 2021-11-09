CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Edwards, No. 13 Kentucky women take over in 2nd half

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 9:38 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Dre’una Edwards scored 20 points, Treasure Hunt added 18 off the bench and No. 13 Kentucky overcame a slow start to defeat Presbyterian 81-53 in the season opener for both teams.

The Blue Hose led 25-15 after one quarter, hitting 9 of 11 shots, but Kentucky’s preseason All-American Rhyne Howard it a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Wildcats on top 38-37 at halftime.

Kentucky then went on to score the first 19 points of the second half, with 10 point from Edwards and four by Howard. It was 67-43 entering the fourth quarter.

Howard finished with 15 points.

Kentucky shot 62.5% in the second half, 52% overall, better than its 8 for 19 performance from the foul line (42%).

Presbyterian was led by Trinity Johnson with 11 points. The Blue Hose shot just 29% in the second half.

Kentucky was without sophomore Nyah Leveretter due to non-COVID related illness and senior guard Blain Green, who will miss the season after rupturing an Achilles in UK’s closed scrimmage.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

