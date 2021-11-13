ECU faces WCU

Western Carolina (1-1) vs. East Carolina (2-0) Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina (1-1) vs. East Carolina (2-0)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina squares up against East Carolina in an early season matchup. Western Carolina fell 87-75 at Wake Forest in its last outing. East Carolina is coming off an 83-71 home win over Canisius in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Western Carolina’s Nick Robinson, Cam Bacote and Joe Petrakis have collectively scored 40 percent of all Catamounts points this season.MIGHTY MCCRAY: Travion McCray has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: East Carolina attempts more free throws per game than any other AAC team. The Pirates have averaged 24.5 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.