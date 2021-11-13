CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » ECU faces WCU

ECU faces WCU

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Carolina (1-1) vs. East Carolina (2-0)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina squares up against East Carolina in an early season matchup. Western Carolina fell 87-75 at Wake Forest in its last outing. East Carolina is coming off an 83-71 home win over Canisius in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Western Carolina’s Nick Robinson, Cam Bacote and Joe Petrakis have collectively scored 40 percent of all Catamounts points this season.MIGHTY MCCRAY: Travion McCray has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: East Carolina attempts more free throws per game than any other AAC team. The Pirates have averaged 24.5 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Obituary: Alan Paller

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up