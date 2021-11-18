CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » E. Tennessee St. beats…

E. Tennessee St. beats South Carolina Upstate 56-43

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 9:57 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — David Sloan registered 12 points and six rebounds as East Tennessee State got past South Carolina Upstate 56-43 on Thursday night.

Jordan King had 11 points for East Tennessee State (1-2). Silas Adheke added 10 rebounds and three blocks with seven points. Charlie Weber and Vonnie Patterson each had nine rebounds.

The win was the first for coach Desmond Oliver, who had previously spent six seasons as an assistant at Tennessee.

Bryson Mozone had nine points for the Spartans (1-3).

