Davis, SMU host UNLV

UNLV (4-3) vs. SMU (5-3)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Bryce Hamilton and UNLV will go up against Kendric Davis and SMU. Hamilton has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games. Davis is averaging 23.6 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: SMU’s Davis has averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists while Marcus Weathers has put up 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Rebels, Hamilton has averaged 15.7 points while Royce Hamm Jr. has put up 8.3 points and 10.6 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Davis has made or assisted on 49 percent of all SMU field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: SMU has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.6 points while giving up 60.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Runnin’ Rebels have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Mustangs. SMU has an assist on 41 of 72 field goals (56.9 percent) over its past three outings while UNLV has assists on 52 of 82 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 77 points per game.

