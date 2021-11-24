THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Davis scores 21 to lead SMU past Sam Houston St. 75-66

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 10:21 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 21 points as SMU beat Sam Houston 75-66 on Wednesday night.

Emmanuel Bandoumel had 13 points for SMU (4-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Bandoumel and Stefan Todorovic made three 3-pointers each as SMU made a season-high 13 from distance. Jahmar Young Jr. added three blocks.

Savion Flagg had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearkats (2-4). Demarkus Lampley added 16 points. Tristan Ikpe had 13 rebounds.

