CSU looks to remain undefeated when battling Peru State

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 6:30 AM

Peru State vs. Colorado State (2-0)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado State Rams are set to battle the Bobcats of NAIA member Peru State. Colorado State is coming off a 91-71 win at home over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: David Roddy has averaged 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Rams, while John Tonje has recorded 19 points and five rebounds per game.DEEP-THREAT DAVID: Through two games, Colorado State’s David Roddy has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State went 4-3 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Rams put up 67.9 points per contest in those seven contests.

