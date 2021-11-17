CSU, Bradley meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Bradley (1-2) vs. Colorado State (3-0) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas,…

Bradley (1-2) vs. Colorado State (3-0)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley and Colorado State are set to square off in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Colorado State earned an 88-62 win over Peru State on Sunday, while Bradley got a 92-66 blowout win against Missouri S&T on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything David Roddy has put up a double-double with 17.3 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for the Rams. Complementing Roddy is Isaiah Stevens, who is maintaining an average of 17.3 points and five assists per game. The Braves have been led by Rienk Mast, who is averaging a double-double with 11.3 points and 11.7 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Terry Roberts has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Bradley field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

CAREFUL RAMS: The diligent Colorado State offense has turned the ball over on just 13.8 percent of its possessions, the 24th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.3 percent of all Bradley possessions have resulted in a turnover.

