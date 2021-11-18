CS Fullerton visits San Diego

Cal State Fullerton (1-2) vs. San Diego (3-1) Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

Cal State Fullerton (1-2) vs. San Diego (3-1)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton and San Diego both look to put winning streaks together . Cal State Fullerton won 74-59 over George Washington on Tuesday. San Diego is coming off a 74-62 win over UC Riverside on Wednesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Terrell Brown, Jase Townsend, Marcellus Earlington and Joey Calcaterra have collectively accounted for 59 percent of San Diego’s scoring this season. For Cal State Fullerton, E.J. Anosike, Tray Maddox Jr. and Damari Milstead have collectively scored 52 percent of the team’s points this season.ACCURATE ANOSIKE: In three appearances this season, Cal State Fullerton’s Anosike has shot 69.4 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego has committed a turnover on just 14.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all WCC teams. The Toreros have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.