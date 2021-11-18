CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC Council members urge keeping mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | Latest vaccine rates
Cornell looks to remain perfect when battling Wells College

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 6:31 AM

Wells College vs. Cornell (3-0)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cornell Big Red will be taking on the Express of Division III Wells College. Cornell is coming off a 78-68 home win over Colgate in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jordan Jones has maintained a per-game average of 16.7 points and four rebounds for the Big Red, while Chris Manon has accounted for 14 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals per game.JORDAN HAS A JUMP SHOT: Through three games, Cornell’s Jordan Jones has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

