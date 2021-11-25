THANKSGIVING NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade photos | 800 turkeys for families | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Meals for Afghan refugees | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Colina scores 23 to carry Hawaii over Illinois-Chicago 88-80

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 7:01 PM

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Mate Colina scored 23 points as Hawaii beat Illinois-Chicago 88-80 in the Las Vegas Classic on Thursday.

Colina hit 9 of 12 shots.

Kamaka Hepa had 19 points for Hawaii (3-1). Jerome Desrosiers added 16 points and Junior Madut had 10 points.

Damaria Franklin had 22 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Flames (2-3). Kevin Johnson added 20 points and seven assists. Jalen Warren had 14 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

