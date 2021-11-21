CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Cochran scores 22 to…

Cochran scores 22 to lead Ball St. past UMass 89-86

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 22 points as Ball State edged past UMass 89-86 on Sunday at the Jersey MIke’s Classic.

Luke Bumbalough had 14 points for Ball State (2-3). Jalen Windham added 13 points. Mickey Pearson Jr. had 12 points.

Trent Buttrick had 19 points for the Minutemen (3-3). C.J. Kelly added 19 points. T.J. Weeks Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up