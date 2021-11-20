CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Cobbs leads Georgia Southern over Hampton 86-66

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 8:04 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tre Cobbs posted 11 points and six assists as Georgia Southern routed Hampton 86-66 on Saturday.

Andrei Savrasov had 16 points for Georgia Southern (4-0). Gedi Juozapaitis added 12 points. Kaden Archie had 11 points.

Russell Dean scored a career-high 30 points for the Pirates (2-3). Najee Garvin added 17 points. DeAngelo Epps had 11 rebounds.

