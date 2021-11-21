Charleston takes on Oklahoma St.

College of Charleston (3-1) vs. Oklahoma State (4-1) Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State…

College of Charleston (3-1) vs. Oklahoma State (4-1)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces College of Charleston in an early season matchup. Oklahoma State beat North Carolina State by six points in Uncasville on Wednesday, while College of Charleston came up short in a 94-83 game at home to North Carolina on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: John Meeks is averaging 15 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Cougars. Brenden Tucker is also a key contributor, accounting for 15 points per game. The Cowboys have been led by Moussa Cisse, who is averaging 8.2 points and six rebounds.MIGHTY MEEKS: Meeks has connected on 35 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Oklahoma State has 46 assists on 74 field goals (62.2 percent) over its previous three games while College of Charleston has assists on 45 of 82 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston is ranked first in Division I with an average of 82.6 possessions per game.

