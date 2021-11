Chandler lifts South Alabama past Spring Hill 102-41

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jay Jay Chandler tied his career high with 21 points as South Alabama rolled past Spring…

Listen now to WTOP News

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jay Jay Chandler tied his career high with 21 points as South Alabama rolled past Spring Hill 102-41 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Diante Smith had 16 points and seven rebounds for South Alabama. Kayo Goncalves added 14 points. Javon Franklin had 12 points and nine rebounds.

David Daniels had seven rebounds for the Badgers. Beril Kabamba added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.